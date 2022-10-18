The US-born Bryce Mitchell has called out his next opponent, a debate showdown against Joe Rogan. Rogan levied the first salvo by sharing a video that said the earth is round. Mitchell took this as a personal insult and shared a passionate rant, speaking for two minutes, about how offended he is.

It all began when UFC commentator and Fear Factor host Joe Rogan posted this on Twitter:

“Please send this to anyone that thinks the earth is flat. Thanks!”

Please send this to anyone that thinks the earth is flat. Thanks! https://t.co/uEXLGf2K8V — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) December 5, 2017

MMA fighter and rapper ‘Thug Nasty’ Mitchell would not let this stand. American athlete Mitchell understood this to be a humiliation against him, and took to Instagram and shared a video of him ranting. In ‘Thug Nasty’s tirade, he demanded a debate against Rogan regarding flat earth and gravity. Bryce Mitchell said:

“I’m here to call out Joe Rogan for talking crap about me and talking crap about my momma. He’s been doing it for too long. Me and my momma will tell your right now, this Earth is flat. It ain’t moving around at no 600-and something miles an hour, spinning a thousand miles an hour, floating through the universe. This Earth is flat. It’s fixed. The stars and stuff rotate around us. The sun rotates around us, and I can prove it.”

‘Thug Nasty’ Bryce Mitchell is offended

Mitchell also added that he is tired of being personally attacked by Rogan on the globe-shaped earth issue. Arkansas’s ‘Thug Nasty’ continued:

“I would love to debate you, Joe Rogan. I’m tired of you making fun of flat-Earthers. If you’re so confident, come and debate me, buddy. I’m tired of this crap you’re posting… They’re trying to feed you these lies to make you think that science is right and that God didn’t create this universe… I’m so sick and tired of hearing your crap, Joe… Boy, I’ll smoke you in a debate… You ain’t got no proof.” [Transcript courtesy of MMANews.com]

The video Rogan shared is from Vsauce. See below for the full video:

The USA’s ‘Thus Nasty’ Bryce Mitchell has gone a perfect 15-0 in MMA. He was scheduled to face Movsar Evloev in in the competitive featherweight division. This bout was canceled due to the Russian athlete gaining an injury.