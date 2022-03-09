Undefeated UFC featherweight contender, Bryce Mitchell appeared on FOX News last night alongside journalist, Tucker Carlson, where they discussed the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia, and Mitchell claimed that evil was taking over the United States.

Mitchell, who entered the top-10 rankings of the featherweight rankings week, landed at #9 with a one-sided unanimous decision victory over Brazilian striking veteran, Edson Barboza at UFC 272 on Saturday.

Prior to the outing, however, Mitchell appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, where he claimed that the United States government had active involvement in the staging of school shootings in the country, as well as the 2017 Las Vegas shooting. Mitchell also strongly criticized the Canadian government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination policy in the country and the United States.

Bryce Mitchell also recently described US president, Joe Biden as “treasonous” ahead of UFC 272

Discussing the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin’s Russia, Mitchell claimed United States leaders and people of position were guilty of treason.

“I’m just not wanting to go waste my life fighting for some of these battles that I don’t ever believe in,” Bryce Mitchell said during his interview on FOX News. “I believe our leaders, a lot of these elites are guilty of treason. What they’ve done is just treasonous. … We’re tired of this politics crap that’s going on. It’s evil is what’s going on. Evil has took (sic) over this nation, and we ain’t afraid of it, and we’re ready to fight.”

Mitchell further claimed that friends of his had encouraged him to prepare his weapons and firearms in the fear that he would be targeted for speaking the “truth”.

Nobody has described the American position on Ukraine as succinctly or as wisely as UFC Fighter @ThugnastyMMA pic.twitter.com/BCMfnniKPV — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 9, 2022

“That’s how worried people are about the state of their country,” Bryce Mitchell explained. “My friends think my life could be at risk because I’m coming out here and speaking truth. I have people saying, ‘Hey, load your guns up, be ready.’”

“They are worried about my health because I’m coming out and speaking the truth,” Bryce Mitchell said. “That’s the type of suppression and oppression that we’re living in, brother” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.