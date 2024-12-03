Bryce Mitchell Blasts Elon Musk: Flat Earth, Gay Teslas, and Crushing Cars

ByCraig Pekios
Bryce Mitchell Blasts Elon Musk: Flat Earth, Gay Teslas, and Crushing Cars

Days away from his return to the Octagon, featherweight standout Bryce Mitchell unleashed another unhinged rant directed at Elon Musk.

After suffering one of the most horrific knockouts in UFC history last year, ‘Thug Nasty’ steps back onto MMA’s biggest stage this Saturday night for a scrap with Kron Gracie at the promotion’s final pay-per-view event of 2024.

gettyimages 1858528922 612x612 1

Making the media rounds ahead of fight night, Mitchell wasn’t exactly interested in talking about his fight or what he’s been up to since his last fight. Instead, Mitchell spouted more crazy conspiracy theories about the earth being flat, Elon Musk paving the way for the antichrist and the sexual orientation of Tesla-brand cars.

READ MORE:  Denis Goltsov Scores Slick Triangle Sumbission Victory Against Oleg Popov - PFL World Championship Highlights

“I’m telling you, that is the type of technology that the anti-Christ is going to put in people — when you start getting these chips in the head, they’re going to monitor everything you buy, everything you sell… Basically, it’s going to be communism like the world has never seen,” Mitchell said on the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping and Paul Felder.

“When you see a guy like Elon Musk putting chips in people’s brains, acting like he’s a doctor — his cars suck, he’s never been to space, he knows the Earth is flat and he’s a lying rat bastard” (h/t Bloody Elbow).

Bryce Mitchell of the United States walks out of the octagon after defeating Charles Rosa of the United States in their Featherweight fight during UFC 249 on May 09 2020

Bryce Mitchell really doesn’t like electric cars

It’s far from the first time Mitchell has targeted the Tesla Motors CEO for a variety of reasons, but ‘Thug Nasty’ seems to be especially frustrated by the insurgence of electric cars that gives people like Musk more power over the technology they’re developing and putting out into the world.

“The reason he’s making electric cars is because he can shut your damn car off whenever you make a mean tweet… They’re going to get to the point where everything is so controlled that Elon Musk can press a button and you’re locked in it, or you just can’t start your car.

“You can’t do that with a 1997 Ford pickup truck, buddy… My ‘73 will run one of those pieces of sh*t Tesla’s off the road and crush it like a can of Coke — I’m just telling you.”

Mitchell is 7-2 under the UFC banner. He started his run with the promotion going 6-0 but has since fallen in two of his last three, including losses against reigning featherweight world champion Ilia Topuria and heavy-hitting Josh Emmett.

READ MORE:  Ian Garry warned Shavkat Rakhmonov can stop him at UFC 310: 'He will get finished, that's no disrespect'
READ MORE:  Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov Demolishes Impa Kasanganay in 58 Seconds to Win Light Heavyweight Tournament - PFL World Championship Highlights

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts