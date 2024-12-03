Bryce Mitchell Blasts Elon Musk: Flat Earth, Gay Teslas, and Crushing Cars

Days away from his return to the Octagon, featherweight standout Bryce Mitchell unleashed another unhinged rant directed at Elon Musk.

After suffering one of the most horrific knockouts in UFC history last year, ‘Thug Nasty’ steps back onto MMA’s biggest stage this Saturday night for a scrap with Kron Gracie at the promotion’s final pay-per-view event of 2024.

Making the media rounds ahead of fight night, Mitchell wasn’t exactly interested in talking about his fight or what he’s been up to since his last fight. Instead, Mitchell spouted more crazy conspiracy theories about the earth being flat, Elon Musk paving the way for the antichrist and the sexual orientation of Tesla-brand cars.

Bryce Mitchell GOES OFF on Elon Musk and Tesla 😂



“He knows the earth is flat. He’s a lying rat, b*stard…



“These electric cars suck, and they’re gay…



“My 73 will run one of those piece of s*** Tesla’s off the road and crush it like a can of Coke.”



🎥 @BYMPod pic.twitter.com/i8uq21TE1D — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) December 3, 2024

“I’m telling you, that is the type of technology that the anti-Christ is going to put in people — when you start getting these chips in the head, they’re going to monitor everything you buy, everything you sell… Basically, it’s going to be communism like the world has never seen,” Mitchell said on the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping and Paul Felder. “When you see a guy like Elon Musk putting chips in people’s brains, acting like he’s a doctor — his cars suck, he’s never been to space, he knows the Earth is flat and he’s a lying rat bastard” (h/t Bloody Elbow).

Bryce Mitchell really doesn’t like electric cars

It’s far from the first time Mitchell has targeted the Tesla Motors CEO for a variety of reasons, but ‘Thug Nasty’ seems to be especially frustrated by the insurgence of electric cars that gives people like Musk more power over the technology they’re developing and putting out into the world.

“The reason he’s making electric cars is because he can shut your damn car off whenever you make a mean tweet… They’re going to get to the point where everything is so controlled that Elon Musk can press a button and you’re locked in it, or you just can’t start your car. “You can’t do that with a 1997 Ford pickup truck, buddy… My ‘73 will run one of those pieces of sh*t Tesla’s off the road and crush it like a can of Coke — I’m just telling you.”

Mitchell is 7-2 under the UFC banner. He started his run with the promotion going 6-0 but has since fallen in two of his last three, including losses against reigning featherweight world champion Ilia Topuria and heavy-hitting Josh Emmett.