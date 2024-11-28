Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie – Odds and Match Preview

UFC 310 is set to feature a featherweight bout between Bryce Mitchell and Kron Gracie on December 7, 2024, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This matchup is a grappler’s delight, pitting two fighters with strong ground games against each other.

Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie

“Thug Nasty” Bryce Mitchell is a 30-year-old fighter from Arkansas known for his relentless grappling and unorthodox fighting style. He began his professional MMA career in 2015 and quickly rose through the ranks, joining the UFC in 2018. Kron Gracie is the youngest son of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Rickson Gracie. He is a black belt in both Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and judo and transitioned to MMA in 2014.

Let's take a closer look at the odds for Kron Gracie vs. Bryce Mitchell. Kron Gracie is listed at 4/1 while Bryce Mitchell is listed at 1/6. These odds suggest that the bookmakers and bettors think Mitchell has a much better chance of winning this fight. On Mitchell, you'd need to bet $6 to win $1. If you bet $1 on Gracie and he wins, you'd get $4 back plus your original $1.

In Gracie’s losses, Gracie has shown downright odd game plans often choosing to pull guard rather than set up takedowns. In wins, he shows that he is more than just a grappler as he can mix striking into takedowns. But the inconsistency in performances is the issue.

But while his performances in the octagon are inconsistent, his grappling skill is never in doubt. Kron Gracie has won ADCC and other world championships competing in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. In submission grappling he holds impressive wins over the likes of Shinya Aoki, Garry Tonon, Beneil Dariush, and several others. In professional MMA, he has a perfect win rate by submission at 5 of 5.

Both fighters are trying to bounce back from losses in their last fights. Mitchell lost to Josh Emmett in late 2023. Gracie lost to Cub Swanson back in 2019 and, most recently, lost to Charles Jourdain. This fight is a big deal for both of them. Mitchell wants to keep his spot in the top 15 of the featherweight division, while Gracie is hoping to finally break into the rankings.

The American Bryce Mitchell has displayed impressive grappling skills in the octagon.

UFC 310 is shaping up to be an exciting event, with this grappling-focused matchup adding to a card that includes a flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura, as well as other notable bouts featuring top UFC talent.