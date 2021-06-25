#12 ranked UFC featherweight challenger, Bryce ‘Thug Nasty’ Mitchell maintains he’s still “absolutely” interested in a bout with recent UFC Vegas 29 headliner, Dan ’50k’ Ige — following the Hawaiian’s five round unanimous decision loss to the #4 ranked, one-time featherweight title chaser, ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung.



Unbeaten his professional mixed martial arts career, Mitchell has won 14 consecutively, including his first five bouts under the UFC’s banner, which most recently featured a UFC Vegas 21 unanimous decision win over division mainstay, Andre Fili in February in ‘Sin City’.



The two were involved in some comments following Mitchell’s innovative twister submission win over Matt Sayles at UFC Fight Night D.C. back in December of 2019, where Ige reacted to the victory, by noting the fact that Sayles had tipped the featherweight scales for the fight, as well as claiming he showed no real urgency to escape the twister. “That (twister) was cool but he submitted a guy who #1 missed weight, and #2, he just laid down for him. Zero sense of urgency.” In response, Mitchell claimed Ige “can get it too.“



Still nursing and recovering from a broken hand he suffered in his unanimous judging victory over Fili, Mitchell spoke with LowKick MMA reporter, James Lynch — where he explained how he was still interested in a possible future showdown against the #8 ranked, Ige.



“Absolutely,” Mitchell replied when asked if he was still interested in a clash with Ige. “I mean, he called for it. He was the one wanting it and his manager (Ali Abdelaziz) was talking crap on his behalf, so — I’m fine with that. I’m really no picky and, anybody they’ve (the UFC) ever asked me to (fight), I’ve never said, ‘No’. And, to my knowledge that is — maybe, if somebody turned it down, it was my management, turned down multiple options, when they asked me I said, ‘Yes’. And then when they ask who I wanna fight out of multiple options, I just tell them to pick. And I have no preference.“

Prior to his win over Team Alpha MMA staple, Fili, Mitchell had scored unanimous decision successes against fellow grappling standout, Charles Rosa, as well as Bobby Moffett and Tyler Diamond — before his twister victory over Sayles.



For Ige, last weekend’s loss marked his second in his last three outings — briefly returning to the winner’s enclosure following a unanimous decision loss to Calvin Kattar on ‘Fight Island’ with a stunning one-punch knockout of Gavin Tucker back in March in just 22-seconds.

Do you want to see Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige?