Bryan Battle vs. Nursulton Ruziboev – Odds and Match preview

The upcoming UFC match between Bryan Battle and Nursulton Ruziboev is set for August 16, 2025, on the preliminary card of UFC 319 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Bryan Battle vs. Nursulton Ruziboev – Odds

The betting odds for the UFC 319 fight between Bryan Battle and Nursulton Ruziboev show Bryan Battle as the favorite, with odds around -175 to -172, while Ruziboev is the underdog at approximately +140 to +150. This means that Battle is expected to win by the betting markets and the online casino, but Ruziboev still has a solid chance and offers a higher payout for a winning bet.

Bryan Battle, at UFC 319, is favored on the moneyline with odds around -170 to -175, reflecting his all-around skills and recent UFC success. Nursulton Ruziboev, the underdog, typically holds odds around +130 to +150 to win outright, with his finishing abilities through knockouts and submissions making him a dangerous opponent.

KO/TKO finishes have odds ranging roughly from +650 to +1400, depending on the sportsbook and round. Submission finishes are available with higher payouts, especially for submissions occurring in later rounds. Odds for submissions in rounds 1 to 3 can range from about +1300 up to +5000.

Nursulton Ruziboev, 31, hails from Uzbekistan and has an extensive MMA background. He stands taller at 6’5″ with a 76-inch reach and fights in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions. Ruziboev’s fighting style blends striking and grappling, highlighted by a high submission skill set with 20 submission wins and 13 knockouts. He averages about 2.6 significant strikes per minute with a 46% accuracy but boasts a strong wrestling base with a 67% takedown success rate.

Bryan Battle combines precise striking and solid wrestling. Battle lands over 5 significant strikes per minute with a 52-53% accuracy and has finished opponents both by knockout (4 times) and submission (6 times). He is a former winner of The Ultimate Fighter season 29 middleweight tournament. Battle tends to pressure opponents with relentless striking. Battle is the betting favorite, largely due to his recent performance, striking, and wrestling defense.

The stakes are high for both fighters. Battle aims to build on his UFC success and keep climbing the middleweight ranks, while Ruziboev seeks to establish himself firmly in the UFC with a win over a rising contender. Fans can expect an exciting clash of styles with potential for both striking exchanges and grappling battles that could end the fight early.

the betting markets favor Bryan Battle to win, likely by decision or striking control, while Ruziboev presents a live underdog value with potential for an early submission or knockout finish. Fans betting on the fight might consider Battle for a safer pick and Ruziboev for higher-risk, higher-reward wagering.