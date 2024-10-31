Bryan Battle Laughs Off $250,000 Chael Sonnen Fine Rumor: ‘That’s Crazy!

Bryan Battle couldn’t help but laugh at a recent rumor claiming that he had been both fined and banned from competing in Paris following his win over Kevin Jousset in September.

After scoring an impressive second-round KO to extend his unbeaten streak to three, Battle delivered an all-time post-fight promo that had the live crowd in France ready to riot. Shortly after, an account on X impersonating popular MMA news outlet @SpinninBackfist shared a post claiming that ‘The Butcher’ had been permanently banished from The City of Light and hit with a quarter-million dollar fine for badmouthing the French people after smashing through one of their own.

Before long, everyone realized that the post was from a parody account, but not before former three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen made an entire video addressing the report as if it were 100% true.

Bryan Battle has a hearty laugh at Sonnen’s expense

Asked about the situation during a recent interview with Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, Battle couldn’t help but laugh at the situation and the fact that ‘The American Gangster’ got duped.

Bryan Battle reacts to viral tweet claiming he was fined $250,000 and banned from France after UFC Paris:



"I saw Chael Sonnen did a whole video and people in the comments were like ‘Chael, you need to check your sources.’ That was funny."



“It caught me off the rip because I knew it wasn’t a real thing, or at least it was something I hadn’t heard of… I was like, ‘That’s crazy.’ I was like, ‘I wonder who gave them this information because normal Spinning Backfist is a reputable source.’ “Then one of my friends pointed out that it wasn’t Spinning Backfist, that was Spinnin Backp*ss. I was like, ‘Oh, blessed.’ I did see Chael Sonnen did the whole video and people were in the comments like, ‘Uh, Chael, you need to check your sources.’ That was funny.

With the win over Jousset, ‘The Butcher’ moved to 6-1 inside the Octagon with five of his wins coming inside the distance, including three knockouts and two via submission.