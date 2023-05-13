North Carolina’s own Bryan Battle gave the hometown crowd something to celebrate at the Spectrum Center on Saturday afternoon.

‘Pooh Bear’ scored the sixth fastest welterweight finish in UFC history, dispatching Gabe Green in just 14 seconds with a big right hand. Things escalated quickly in the second of 11 scheduled fights as Green immediately came out putting pressure on Battle and swinging for the fences. Backed up against the fence, Battle stood toe-to-toe with the opposition and landed a brutal hook that sent Green crashing to the canvas.

Battle followed up the devastating blow with a couple of shots on the ground, but it was unnecessary as Green was clearly out. The moment had fans in the ‘Queen City’ going crazy as their hometown hero earned his fourth straight win inside the Octagon. Battle moved to 9-2 overall while Green dropped his second straight under the UFC banner.

Official Result: Bryan Battle def. Gabe Green via KO (strikes) at 0:14 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Bryan Battle vs. Gabe Green at UFC Charlotte Below: