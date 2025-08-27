Bryan Battle Doesn't Care About the Backlash from MMA Fans: "I Don't Give a F---"

Bryan Battle doesn’t care about any of the backlash following his latest weight miss.

Battle was released from the UFC following back-to-back weight misses, the second of which came ahead of his scheduled middleweight clash against Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC 319. Before that, ‘The Butcher missed weight for a 170-pound booking against Randy Brown at UFC 310.

Battle knew that missing weight a second time could cost him his job, and he’s more than willing to accept the consequences for his actions. But as far as everyone else is concerned…

“I’ll say this, I don’t give a [expletive] what the headlines say after this fight,” Battle told MMA Fighting. “I’m gonna do what I’mma do. You know what I’m saying? I’m gonna keep on fighting. I’m gonna keep on busting heads. You know what I’m saying? I’m gonna show everyone who I am. You know what I mean? Right now, everyone thinks they know who I am. People are writing me off. And that’s a mistake on their part.”

Bryan Battle books DBX Debut Following UFC Release

Days after his release, Battle was already in the process of booking a fight elsewhere. ‘The Butcher’ will make his Dirty Boxing Championship debut this Friday night at DBX 3 in Miami. There, he’ll square off with 3-9 fighter Derik de Freitas.

Battle exited the UFC with a solid 7-1 record and riding a four-fight win streak. Perhaps if ‘The Butcher’ proves that he can get his weight cuts under control elsewhere, Dana White and Co. will welcome him back inside the Octagon.