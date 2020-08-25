Veteran UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer insists he won’t be retiring anytime soon. The 63-year-old has been the voice of the Octagon for more than 25 years and is hoping to do “at least” 10 more before calling it a career.

Buffer spoke to Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com about how he still feels the need to prove himself after all the years, he said.

“I always give 150 percent every time I walk into the Octagon. I’ve said it many times, every time I walk out on Saturday, those are the nights I have to prove I deserve the job. When I am there with no audiences with two great warriors in Stipe and DC, even when there are 50 thousand people in an arena, when the introduction happens it is just me and the fighter. Just enhance the moment.”

Buffer takes his job seriously and does all he can to keep his voice strong.

“Don’t do anything to damage it. Don’t smoke, just take care of it like you take care of your body,” he explained. “My throat is my work tool so I just do the basics and don’t abuse it.”

The MMA legend still has great passion for the sport and what he does for a living – something he hopes to keep doing for at least another decade.

“I’m very humble about it all. I’m all about passion, everything I do is with a passion that is the reason why I announce the way I do,” Buffer said. “When that passion starts to fade, which is not my case, then yes that is the time I will probably announce it is my time to retire. But, I would say you are stuck with me for at least another 10 years. I’m in great shape and stay in great shape. I’m lucky to do what I do.”

