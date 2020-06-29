Brian Ortega Tells ‘Korean Zombie’ Stop Stalling, Sign The Contract

Spread the word!













Featherweight contender Brian Ortega has accused Chan Sung Jung AKA ‘The Korean Zombie’ of holding up their proposed fight. Ortega took to social media to tell ‘Korean Zombie’ to stop stalling and sign the contract to fight him, he wrote.

“Someone tell Korean zombie sign the contract. You been asked multiple times already. Give the fans what they want to see and quit stalling.”

The 145lb pair were supposed to face off at UFC Busan in December 2019. Unfortunately, Ortega suffered a torn ACL and was forced out of the fight. Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar replaced him. On fight night it was ‘Korean Zombie’ who emerged victorious, stopping Edgar inside one round.

Since their canceled bout Ortega and Jung have built up one of the biggest beefs in MMA. The rivalry became violent at UFC 248 when ‘T-City’ slapped Korean musician Jay Park who is a friend of Jung who had acted as a translator during his interviews too.

Ariel Helwani of ESPN broke details of the incident on his social media, he wrote.

“Korean music artist Jay Park, who served as Chan Sung Jung’s translator during his recent appearance on the show, was slapped by Brian Ortega during tonight’s event, Park tells me. A scuffle ensued and then broken up. Ortega took issue with Park’s translation on the show.”

“Park told me Ortega went up to him while Korean Zombie went to the bathroom and asked if he was Jay Park. Park said yes and, according to Park, Ortega slapped open palm slapped him.”

Since this incident Ortega has apologized despite seeming reluctant to do so at first. Things have been quiet on both sides until now. Ortega is clearly ready to settle this beef once and for all – he just needs ‘The Korean Zombie’ to sign the contract.

