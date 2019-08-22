Brian Ortega Targeting ‘Sh*t-Talking’ ‘Korean Zombie’ For UFC Return

Spread the word!













Brian Ortega is ready to get back inside the Octagon. If it were up to him, he’d like to settle his issues with “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

Jung began to tease a fight with Ortega on Instagram, posting a photograph of himself and the jiu-jitsu ace side-by-side. It was rumored for some time that the fight between Ortega and Jung was to headline UFC Mexico City. However, the UFC decided to go with Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens instead.

Speaking to MMA Fighting recently, Ortega admitted he believed the fight with Jung was actually going to happen. He even had members of his team set up training facilities in Mexico City before the fight fell through.

“In my head it was great. “Korean [Zombie]” was talking smack, I felt good, I was already back to training, I was like cool. I had my boys in Mexico City set up, training facilities over there,” Ortega said.

“I had a whole layout and then some unfortunate events in management and team and everything happened. Now we had to fix everything and now we’re back.”

Ortega comes off the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. A fourth-round TKO loss to Max Holloway for the 145-pound title. The doctor stopped the fight after the fourth round concluded, as Ortega was taking some big punishment. After eight months of being sidelined, Ortega is ready to fight again, and wants “The Korean Zombie” when he does.

“I want to fight. I want to give the fans a main event fight somewhere,” Ortega said. “Korean Zombie” sounds good, especially after the fact that he’s talking s—t, which is not like him, so I’m guessing there’s something behind that.

“If he can keep talking and the fans want to see it and we can make that a main event somewhere, we should.”

