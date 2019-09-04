Brian Ortega: ‘Korean Zombie’ Is Due Another Loss

Spread the word!













A fight between Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung is not official yet, but it’s certainly one the former is interested in.

The two have been going back-and-forth in recent times, accusing the other of causing a potential UFC Mexico bout to fall through. Should that fight be booked, however, it is guaranteed to deliver fireworks as the pair are two of the most exciting fighters in the promotion today.

However, Ortega is confident that he’ll get the win, especially going by the recent record of “The Korean Zombie”:

“The fight isn’t official yet, but it’s one I’m interested in,” Ortega told BJPENN.com. “He’s coming off an impressive win against [Renato] Moicano, but if you look at his last five fights, it’s win, loss, win, loss, win. Looks like he’s due for another L.”

While there are no updates as of now, “T-City” is simply looking to return to his best and stay in shape. After all, it’s been nearly nine months since he last competed following a brutal TKO loss to Max Holloway last year:

“I’m not looking ahead to anything but my next fight and staying in shape with a daily training regimen,” he added. “I’m zeroed in on my current training right now.

“The Octagon is where I belong. I’m ready to get back in sooner rather than later and get back to my winning ways.”

Are you excited by a potential Ortega vs. Jung fight? Who wins?