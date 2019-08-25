Chan Sung Jung Fires Back At Brian Ortega For Recent Comments

Spread the word!













Things are really beginning to heat up between former UFC featherweight title challengers “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung and Brian Ortega.

Recently, Ortega took part in an interview in which he claimed that a fight between himself and Jung fell through. “T-City” said things were so close that he even had his team begin to set up training camps in Mexico. However, Ortega said he’s still interested in fighting Jung, who he claimed was “talking sh*t.”

Now, Jung has offered a response of his own on his Instagram, posting quotes from Ortega’s interview, replying with the caption, “You never tried to fight in Mexico City. You lie too much.”

A fight between the pair would certainly make sense for both fighters. Ortega comes off the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He was outclassed by Max Holloway before a doctor stoppage after the fourth round in their featherweight title bout at UFC 231 in December. Now, after several months of recovery, Ortega is ready to get back to action.

Jung has won two of his last three contests. In his previous outing, he made quick work of Renato Moicano, knocking the Brazilian out in under a minute from South Carolina in June.

What do you think about the back-and-forth between Jung and Ortega?