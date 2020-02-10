Brian Ortega Aware Of Zabit Magomedsharipov Rumors, Wants 5-Rounder

Spread the word!













Although nothing is confirmed yet, former UFC title challenger Brian Ortega very much wants a fight with Zabit Magomedsharipov.

It was recently reported that a pivotal featherweight tilt between the two top contenders was being targeted for UFC 249 on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York.

It’s a fight that many in the mixed martial arts world have been waiting to see for months and Ortega is all in favor for it.

As for the reports of a fight at UFC 249, “T-City” is not sure what is happening as nothing is signed yet. However, he wants a five-rounder with Magomedsharipov.

“Just spoke to Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) backstage,” ESPN’s Brett Okamoto wrote on Saturday. “He told me he is aware of the Zabit Magomedsharipov rumors but nothing is signed and he’s not sure what’s going on.

“He DOES want to fight Zabit five rounds. Says if Zabit wants to be a champ this year, take a five-rounder.”

Magomedsharipov has called for a title shot, but many, including Ortega evidently, believe he needs to prove himself by going five rounds. That’s because the Dagestan native has notably slowed down in many of his recent three-round fights.

If the fight takes place at UFC 249 — which is headlined by a lightweight title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson — it would have to be a three-rounder.

But the pair is certainly worthy of headlining a Fight Night event where the winner would have a good claim for the next title shot.

Do you want to see a five-rounder between Ortega and Magomedsharipov?