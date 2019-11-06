Brendan Schaub: Nate Diaz Was Getting F*cked Up, Doctor Stoppage Did Him A Favor

Spread the word!













Nate Diaz was done a favor by having his UFC 244 headliner with Jorge Masvidal called off by the doctor — at least, according to Brendan Schaub.

Diaz was completely dominated by Masvidal this past Saturday as he was cut, bloodied and dropped multiple times in their welterweight BMF title fight. However, just before the start of the fourth round, the doctor called an end to the bout due to a cut near Diaz’s eye.

As a result, Masvidal would win via TKO (doctor stoppage) as the crowd let their feelings be heard straight away. Many have since called for a rematch, especially as they believe given Diaz’s cardio and heart, he may have found a way to turn the tide in the fourth and fifth rounds.

However, Schaub doesn’t seem to think so as he believes that was the most dominated Diaz has ever been in a fight:

“I didn’t give a f*ck,” Schaub said on a recent podcast (via MMA Mania). “That’s the best-case scenario for Nate, he was getting f*cked up. His corner never would, I was like, ‘I wonder if they’ll throw in the towel, this keeps going this way? He’s having zero success, this is getting bad.’

“I was to the point where I was like, these 10-8 rounds, not that competitive … that doctor’s stoppage did him a favor. It wasn’t a competitive fight. It was the most dominated Nate Diaz has ever been.”

It’s hard to argue with that, especially as two judges even gave Masvidal a 10-8 round for his showing in the second frame. Had the fight continued, it would have likely ended up being a lopsided decision. Then again, this is mixed martial arts so who knows for sure?

Do you agree with Schaub that the Doctor Stoppage did Diaz a favor?