UFC alum Brendan Schaub mocked for World Cup botch, talks Messi, Mbappe, and ‘Needermeyer’

Former UFC heavyweight contender, Brendan Schaub has been mocked across social media this Saturday afternoon, after footage emerged of him discussing last week’s FIFA World Cup final in Qatar – botching Paris Saint Germain and Brazil forward, Neymar’s name – labelling the star, ‘Needermeyer’.

Schaub, a former heavyweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC, has since turned to standup comedy and podcast hosting since his retirement from professional mixed martial arts back in October 2015.

Boasting a 10-5 professional record, Schaub ended his time in the sport in the midst of a two-fight losing skid against both former champion, Andrei Arlovski, and Travis Browne – the latter via ground strikes TKO.

Brendan Schaub mocked for his FIFA World Cup botch

Discussing this month’s FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France in Qatar – where Lionel Messi’s Argentina side defeated Kylian Mbappe’s French holders on penalties, Schaub discussed the duo – as well as mentioning PSG teammate, Neymar, whom he labelled “Needermeyer”.

“Mgappe (sic) – Mgappe, is that his name?” Bryan Callen asked. “Mbappe? Whatever his name is, from France – another freak.”

“He won the golden boot,” Brendan Schaub said on his podcast. “You know, Messi, Mbappe, and Needermeyer, are all teammates in Premier League.”

i lost IQ watching this pic.twitter.com/VHOc4mggYE — Barstool Football (@StoolFootball) December 23, 2022

Netting twice in the FIFA World Cup final as well as in the eventual penalty shootout victory, Messi landed his first Coupe du Monde triumph.

For Mbappe, the 2018 tournament victor landed this occasion’s Golden Boot award, and also became just the second player to score a hat trick of goals in a FIFA World Cup final.

As for Brazilian star, Neymar, the former FC Barcelona wideman saw his Brazil side dumped out at the quarter final stage against 2018 finalists, Croatia – with the former missing the opportunity to score from the spot.