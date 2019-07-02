Brendan Schaub Makes Interesting Theory About “JDS’” Loss To Francis Ngannou

Spread the word!













Brendan Schaub is known to make comments that get people talking, and didn’t disappoint in the latest installment of his podcast, “The Big Brown Breakdown.”

This time he went after former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos and the way in which he lost his latest fight. Francis Ngannou scored a first-round TKO win against “JDS” in the main event of UFC Minneapolis this past weekend (Sat. June 29, 2019).

The title contender was able to finish dos Santos after he overextended on an overhand, eating some vicious blows from behind at the hands of “The Predator.” Schaub said he believes that “Cigano” was scared to get hit while sharing the Octagon with Ngannou inside the Target Center:

“Told you guys first-round TKO. I didn’t think he was gonna knock him out, but I thought he’d wobble him and finish him with punches on the ground. You don’t realize how f*cking hard Francis hits. A lot of those they weren’t like flush. The only flush one, and it was weird how Junior dos Santos turned his back. It’s like, what the f*ck are you doing dude?

“And then boom behind the ear which, it’s a transition, that’s a legal blow, boom behind the ear and then JDS is like ‘what?’ And then [the followup punch]. That was the flush one, then he went face down. That was the first time dos Santos looked a little hesitant,” Schaub said (H/T to BJ Penn.com). “That should show you how scary Francis is cause dos Santos was like scared to get hit. You could tell he was like, ‘oh f*ck dude.’”

Following the fight, Ngannou made it clear that he wants another title opportunity. It appears it’s just a matter of time before his wish is granted.

Do you agree with Schaub’s belief about ‘JDS” not wanting to get punched by Ngannou?