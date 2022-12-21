Brendan Schaub dislikes Khabib Nurmagomedov’s stance on Islam Makhachev’s three-year future: “That’s some weak s**t.”

Brendan Schaub isn’t a supporter of Khabib Nurmogomedov’s prediction surrounding UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

During a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Nurmagomedov predicted that his teammate will finish his career in possibly three years.

“I think he needs at least five. Maybe six. That would be ideal. Six defenses, that’s six fights and three years. Then it’s possible that the sport leaves him because nobody can stay on top forever,” Nurmagomedov said. “The way the Almighty created a man, he first becomes strong then weak. He’s young then he’s old. Knowing that, the goal is five-six defenses,” explained the former UFC lightweight champion.

Brendan Schaub Disagrees With The Prediction

Schaub responded to the former champion’s comments during The Schaub Show. He didn’t share the same viewpoint in terms of leaving the sport after a loss.

“Khabib backed out right? So if a guy did come who can wrestle and negate Makhachev’s and Khabib’s wrestling, you just retire? That’s stupid,” Schaub said. “That’s not what champions do…It’s like, ‘He should do as many title defenses as he can before father time catches up to him.’ You don’t wanna say ‘the game catches up to him’. Hold up, if somebody comes along who poses a threat, he just retires? That’s some weak sh**.” (h/t BJPenn.com)

Nurmagomedov is familiar with UFC gold. He won the UFC lightweight title in April 2018 and remained champion until his retirement in October 2020. He ended his 29-0 career after defending the title three times with wins over Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

AKA teammate Islam Makhachev won his first UFC title this past October. He was able to submit Charles Oliveira in the second round to claim gold. Now, the 31-year-old is scheduled to face featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284. It will be arguably the toughest test in Makhachev’s run when he faces the #1 pound-for-pound men’s UFC star.