Former UFC heavyweight contender turned podcast host and comedian, Brendan Schaub has responded to long-time friend and promotional color-commentator, Joe Rogan – who claimed he “needed a handler” for his speculation regarding last month’s UFC 270 main event, as well as slamming both Dana White and Facebook leader, Mark Zuckerberg for their private UFC Vegas 61 event last weekend.

Last month, Schaub, an alum of The Ultimate Fighter and the UFC’s heavyweight division, questioned the circumstances surrounding the short-notice UFC 279 main event between Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson, after original headliner, Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for a fight against Diaz by an egregious seven and a half pounds.

Following Schaub’s comments, the aforenoted, Rogan in jest, claimed his friend needed a “handler” amid his recent speculation and claims.

Earlier this month, the UFC and the above-mentioned, White received major flak after they refused to open their UFC Vegas 61 event at the Apex facility to fans nor media, amid rumors of a special private event for Zuckerberg.

Despite denying Zuckerberg’s private function, the entrepreneur, along with his wife, attended the event – seated front row alongside White and other UFC officials.

Brendan Schaub slams Dana White and Mark Zuckerberg following UFC Vegas 61

Sharing his thoughts on the event and White’s actions, Schaub claimed the duo needed handlers themselves rather than him.

“It’s so dumb,” Brendan Schaub said on his podcast. “I didn’t talk to him about that, but first of all, he’s wrong. He’s wrong about the theory. He needs a handler. He needs someone like me around him all the time. ‘What are you gonna do? No, no, no; here’s why.’ And he’ll go, ‘Yeah, you’re right.’”

“The other thing that irks me, even more, is that Dana (White) lies about it,” Brendan Schaub explained. “And then people will get mad at me, ‘Oh, come on. You think Dana anf the UFC would actually do something like that? Brendan needs a handler.’” Do I? Or does your boy need a handler? I’m not the one playing grab ass with Mark Zuckerberg. Letting him rent out Thicc Boy Studios, shutting it down for his entertainment. You should’ve run thay by me. I don’t need a handler. These guys need a handler.”

With the organization’s decision to prevent media attendance at UFC Vegas 61, they received criticism as fighters would not be subject to post-fight media availabilities following their respective fights.

“Somebody should’ve gotten in the ear of Dana and Mark Zuckerberg, like, ‘Hey, you two rich, privileged f*cks, come over here. Do not ban the media, do not, not allow fans to attend this event. It affects the fighters.’” Brendan Schaub said.

“Just because this guy’s (Mark Zuckerberg) a billionaire and stole a f*cking app called Facebook off two twins (sic) doesn’t make this guy special,” Brendan Schaub continued. “He became a fan f*cking last week. Quit posting sh*t. You’re driving away your fanbase.” (Transcribed by Bloody Elbow)

Calling time of his professional mixed martial arts career back in 2015, Schaub bowed out following a knockout defeat against Travis Browne – boasting a 10-5 professional record.