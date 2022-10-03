Mark Zuckerberg seemed to enjoy every second sat cage-side at UFC Vegas 61 this past weekend, his wife though? Not so much.

The UFC made an unrepresented move this past week when they blocked both fans and media from attending UFC Vegas 61, in what was announced as not Covid-19 related.

Rumors had started swirling due to comments made by one half of the main event, Mackenzie Dern, who said Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg had rented out the Apex Arena.

“I know Mark Zuckerberg rented out the whole event,” Dern began. “So, I know he’ll be there, but I don’t know if it’s just like literally him and his wife or if he’s gonna have friends or if it’s just like a small party, I don’t know.”

There had also been discussion on if this could somehow be related to Zuckerberg’s ‘Metaverse’, an idea that had previously been thrown around before.

Mark Zuckerberg in the building

UFC President Dana White had strongly denied that Zuckerberg had rented the event, tweeting “Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bullsh*t.”

Zuckerberg was later spotted throughout the night, sitting cage side with his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan, and with Dana White himself.

The 38-year-old billionaire seemed enthralled by the experience, cheering and celebrating as the night went on. Chan on the other hand maybe bit off a little more than she could chew, being spotted having to look away in shock during the Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones fight.

It is unknown whether Zuckerberg simply bought out the event in order to entertain himself and his friends or whether there was some business being done but this isn’t the last of Zuckerberg and the UFC.

What did you make of Mark Zuckerberg’s appearance?