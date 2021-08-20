Former UFC heavyweight turned commentator and podcaster Brendan Schaub has gained a lot of popularity in recent days after his heroic actions saved the lives of four children after a fatal car crash in Los Angeles. Schaub and a few others pulled over at a busy intersection in the city to help recovery efforts after a head-on collision that has been alleged to have been intentional and with a purpose.

Schaub and 49-year-old witness Rita Campos burst into action alongside a few other bystanders to help rescue the young family from the accident. An SUV driven by Cesar Iban Torres slammed into a car driven by his girlfriend, Aimee Garcia, and their four children, with Garcia being pronounced dead at the scene and the children suffering from minor injuries.

After Schaub’s rescue efforts went viral on social media, Campos spoke with MMA Junkie about the incident after Schaub discussed the whole situation in a recent podcast episode of “The Fighter and the Kid”.

“All of a sudden all these people were texting me the story and were like, ‘This is you. This is you he’s talking about,’” Campos said. “And then I watched (his podcast), and it just brought everything flying back. He gave me the baby, and I just kind of started focusing on the other kids. I did lose sight of Brendan at that point because that must’ve been when he left.”

Campos went on to clarify Schaub’s involvement in the rescue after some doubted his story on social media.

“I do feel his description from what I saw was accurate. He was there a minute or so before I was, but when I rolled up, he was definitely in (the act) of trying to rip the doors open.”

Campos says she cooperated with local authorities until the first responders told her she could leave the scene but stayed out of concern for the rescued kids.

While authorities haven’t officially come out and pointed to Schaub’s involvement in the rescue, it seems pretty clear that he was present and in some ways; responsible for getting some of the victims of the devastating crash out of harm’s way. It’s a remarkable story that will surely be discussed for weeks to come.

