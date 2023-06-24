No. 13 ranked middleweight contender Brendan Allen scored his fifth-straight win inside the Octagon on Saturday at UFC Jacksonville.

Allen and Silva delivered a frenetic pace in their brief but entertaining encounter inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Early in the contest, Allen looked to be in trouble after getting rocked by a solid right uppercut from Silva, but ‘All In’ responded with a right hook that put Silva on the canvas. Allen jumped on his man and dropped bombs, looking for a ground-and-pound finish. Silva gave up his back in an attempt to get to his feet which allowed Allen to easily lock in a rear-naked choke. With the hold cinched in, Silva had no choice but to tap out with less than 30 seconds left in the opening round.

Official Result: Brendan Allen def. Bruno Silva via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:39 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights from Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva at UFC Jacksonville:

Brendan Allen vs Bruno Silva full fight from #UFCJacksonville pic.twitter.com/LmcTzhiHaw — AlAudhli العوذلي (@AAudhli) June 24, 2023

this was so smooth from Brendan Allen. great performance by him #UFCJacksonville pic.twitter.com/TVQFbthATT — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 24, 2023

Brendan Allen goes and finds Gregory Rodrigues in the crowd #UFCJacksonville pic.twitter.com/cwpSjg8yQc — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 24, 2023