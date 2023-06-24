No. 13 ranked middleweight contender Brendan Allen scored his fifth-straight win inside the Octagon on Saturday at UFC Jacksonville.

Allen and Silva delivered a frenetic pace in their brief but entertaining encounter inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Early in the contest, Allen looked to be in trouble after getting rocked by a solid right uppercut from Silva, but ‘All In’ responded with a right hook that put Silva on the canvas. Allen jumped on his man and dropped bombs, looking for a ground-and-pound finish. Silva gave up his back in an attempt to get to his feet which allowed Allen to easily lock in a rear-naked choke. With the hold cinched in, Silva had no choice but to tap out with less than 30 seconds left in the opening round.

Official Result: Brendan Allen def. Bruno Silva via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:39 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights from Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva at UFC Jacksonville:

Craig Pekios
Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 2,500 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds. Aside from working with LowKick MMA, Craig has contributed to news outlets Overtime Heroics, Sportskeeda, and MiddleEasy.