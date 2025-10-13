Breaking: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan 2, Pantoja vs. Van Revealed for UFC 323 in Las Vegas

The UFC has confirmed its final pay-per-view event of 2025 with UFC 323, set for December 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Dana White announced the card featuring two championship fights and several pivotal matchups that could reshape multiple divisions.

​Main Event: Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2

Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili will face former champion Petr Yan in the main event, marking a rematch of their March 2023 bout. Dvalishvili dominated their first meeting with a unanimous decision victory, setting up his historic rise to the championship.

​The Georgian champion enters this fight with an unprecedented level of activity, having already defended his title three times in 2025. He defeated Umar Nurmagomedov in January, submitted Sean O’Malley in June, and most recently outpointed Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320. If successful against Yan, Dvalishvili would become the first UFC fighter to defend a title four times within a single calendar year.

​Dvalishvili has established multiple UFC records during his current reign, including becoming the first fighter to record over 100 takedowns in Octagon history. His relentless wrestling approach and conditioning have made him nearly untouchable in the bantamweight division, winning 14 consecutive fights.

​Yan faces a significant challenge in his return to title contention after suffering three consecutive losses from 2022 to early 2023. The Russian fighter has rebuilt his reputation with three straight victories, defeating Song Yadong, Deiveson Figueiredo, and Marcus McGhee. His technical striking and championship experience make him a dangerous opponent for any bantamweight.

​Co-Main Event: Pantoja vs. Van

The co-main event features flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defending against rising contender Joshua Van. Pantoja has dominated the 125-pound division with an eight-fight winning streak, including four successful title defenses.

​The Brazilian champion has established himself among the greatest flyweights in UFC history, holding division records for most wins, submissions, and finishes. His recent performances include submission victories over Kai Kara-France and Kai Asakura, demonstrating his elite grappling skills.

​Van represents the new generation of flyweight talent at just 24 years old. The Myanmar-born fighter has compiled an impressive 8-1 UFC record over two years, highlighted by his Fight of the Night performance against Brandon Royval at UFC 317. Despite only five years of MMA training, Van has competed 17 times professionally, showcasing remarkable activity and development.

UFC 323

The undercard includes several fighters at career crossroads. Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo faces Payton Talbott in what could be a defining moment for both fighters. Cejudo enters on a three-fight losing streak since returning from retirement in 2023, having lost to Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili, and Song Yadong.

​Former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz meets Bogdan Guskov in another crucial bout. Blachowicz seeks to end a challenging period in his career, having gone 0-2-1 in his last three fights despite competitive performances against top contenders. Guskov brings momentum from a four-fight finishing streak, including a knockout victory over Nikita Krylov.

UFC 323 marks the final pay-per-view under the current ESPN partnership before the promotion transitions to a new media deal with Paramount in 2026. This shift will eliminate the traditional pay-per-view model for numbered UFC events, making this card historically significant for the sport’s broadcasting evolution.

