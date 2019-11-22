Breaking: Jon Jones Will Face Dominick Reyes In February

Spread the word!













Jon Jones’ next fight is official. “Bones” will put his UFC light heavyweight title up for grabs against Dominick Reyes in February.

ESPN confirmed the news, speaking directly to UFC president Dana White. Jones confirmed on Twitter hours ago that he had, in fact, received a contract to fight in Houston, Texas, but had not yet printed and signed it. The pay-per-view (PPV) event, which has yet to be named, will go down on February 8 from the Toyota Center.

Also set for the card is a women’s flyweight title fight between defending champion Valentina Shevchenko and Katlyn Chookagian. Jones is looking to make his third consecutive title defense against the up-and-comer, Reyes. In his past three fights, Jones has picked up wins over Alexander Gustafsson, Anthony Smith, and Thiago Santos.

He’ll now face Reyes, who comes off of a first-round knockout win over former middleweight king Chris Weidman in Boston. Reyes has been on a steady rise through the 205-pound division, and will finally get his crack at Jones, who has dominated the division since bursting onto the scene in 2008. We’ll keep you updated as more fights become official for the UFC card in February.

What do you think about the UFC making Jones vs. Reyes official?