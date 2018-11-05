Breaking: Floyd Mayweather Will Fight In RIZIN FF

In a surprising bit of news, Floyd Mayweather will fight in Japanese MMA/kickboxing promotion RIZIN FF.

Word came tonight during a press conference (via Ariel Helwani) that Mayweather will face undefeated Japanese kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa at RIZIN FF 14 on December 31. The news was revealed in a press conference:

RIZIN FF just announced that Floyd Mayweather Jr. will fight undefeated sensation Tenshin Nasukawa on 12/31 at the Saitama Super Arena. The press conference is live right now: https://t.co/NgAahdtrwT — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 5, 2018

Nasukawa is a 20-year-old, undefeated 27-0 kickboxer who most recently beat former UFC title contender Kyoji Horiguchi under kickboxing rules at RIZIN FF 13 on September 30.

Helwani said the rules and weight still had to be worked out. ‘Money’ has teased an MMA fight for some time, but this fight is wholly expected not be one:

Regarding the rules and weight, Rizin chairman Nobuyuki Sakakibara said “we still have some more work ahead of us.” Everyone I’ve talked to said they’d be shocked if it’s MMA. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 5, 2018

This one came out of the blue. Mayweather apparently isn’t too worried about the weight class. This is a different fight for him:

Mayweather calls this fight a “special bout” and that he’s not really worried about weight class. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 5, 2018

RIZIN is clearly trying to make big moves, as you don’t book ‘Money’ for a fight without spending a massive amount of just that. Kudos to them and the fight will certainly carry intrigue.

The details are still being negotiated, however, and you can bet that the terms will be Mayweather’s favor. He has made an undefeated career out of having fights play out according to his demands. Maybe he’ll face Nasukawa in a straight boxing match; that would seem to be the most likely outcome.

He’s teased boxing UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently, but one of Japan’s most touted combat sports stars is up next for Mayweather instead. Are you excited to see it?