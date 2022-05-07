Brandon Royval Stops Matt Schnell With Slick Guillotine Win – UFC 274 Highlights

Former LFA flyweight champion, Brandon Royval has solidified his status as an elite contender at the flyweight limit — stopping Matt Schnell with his first ninth career submission victory courtesy of an opening round guillotine win on the preliminary card of UFC 274.

Royval, who entered tonight’s clash with Schnell ranked as the #6 flyweight under the banner of the organization, having landed prior victories over Tim Elliot, Kai Kara-France, and Rogerio Bontorin — the most recent of which in January.

Surviving an early first round knock down against an aggressive Schnell, Royval was almost himself submitted with a guillotine choke after numerous scrambles, before escaping, and catching Schnell with a front choke of his own, immediately jumping to his back, and forcing a quickfire tap.

Below, check out the highlights from Brandon Royval’s first round guillotine win over Matt Schnell

