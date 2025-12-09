Brandon Moreno believes UFC 323 loss to Tatsuro Taira was stopped too soon

Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno has given his thoughts on the stoppage in his loss to Tatsuro Taira.

Last weekend at UFC 323, Brandon Moreno was unable to vault himself back into championship contention. Instead, he was defeated and finished by Tatsuro Taira, who could now be on the verge of a title shot himself. Alas, while it was a nice win for Taira, many felt as if it was a bit premature when it came to the actual stoppage.

Brandon Moreno is one of the toughest flyweights to ever compete in the division and that much goes without saying. While he was certainly in a compromising position, he’s also the kind of guy who has fought through a great deal of adversity in the past and survived. Either way, it’s a contentious subject.

In a recent video posted to his Instagram, Brandon Moreno had the following to say about what went down in Las Vegas.

Brandon Moreno’s view on Tatsuro Taira defeat

“Hey, guys, how are you? Just here to tell you guys that I’m OK, and that everything is excellent,” Moreno said in Spanish in a video posted on Instagram. “I didn’t post anything yesterday because it was my birthday and I wanted to have a good time and spend time with my family and my daughters playing Mario Kart.

“I just wanted to tell you guys that I’m OK. Reflecting on the fight, who knows, but I me personally, I think that the referee stopped the fight too soon. But maybe I’d just be there taking extra punishment, or maybe I would’ve escaped and pulled off the comeback. You never know. It was a really strange fight.

“The only thing I can do now is keep my head up, keep moving forward, and enjoy the holidays, spend time with family and wait for 2026 to see what it brings us. Blessings to all, take care and happy holidays.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie