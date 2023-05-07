Undisputed flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno has urged former duel-weight champion, Henry Cejudo to refrain from a potential second retirement from mixed martial arts following last night’s bantamweight title challenge loss, offering to settle their rivalry at 135lbs in a main event clash in Mexico City.

Moreno, the current undisputed flyweight champion, is himself slated to co-headline UFC 290 in July during International Fight Week – taking on past opponent, Brazilian contender, Alexandre Pantoja in their championship rematch.

As for Cejudo, the Olympic gold medalist snapped his three-year Octagon retirement last night in the main event of UFC 288, suffering a close, split decision (48-47, 47-48, 47-48) loss to defending gold holder, Sterling at the Prudential Center.

Weighing up his fighting future off the back of his championship fight loss, Cejudo remained coy on the topic of him competing professionally once again.

“I just don’t know Joe (Rogan), I just don’t know,” Henry Cejudo said following UFC 288. “You tell me. It was close but Aljamain (Sterling) did his jo, he got the victory. It sucks man. I hate losing but it’s also been three years. I just don’t know where to take it from here, Joe. I’m a little confused right now. Whether I continue, it’s like Ricky Bobby, if I’m not first, I’m last. If I can’t beat Alja, my biggest goal was to go to 145 pounds. If I can’t get the victory over him then I just know where that puts me.”

Brandon Moreno calls for bantamweight clash against Henry Cejudo after UFC 290 return

Offered a lifeline to a potential bantamweight title siege in the future once more, Cejudo has been called out by rival, Brandon Moreno – who has offered to meet him at 135lbs in a bid to settle their grudge.

“@henry_cejudo don’t retire yet, please wait for me,” Brandon Moreno posted on Instagram. “I’m going to win my fight in July [at UFC 290] and then we can finish business, main event in Mexico City. I go to 135lbs, f*ck belts, just you and me in the Octagon.”