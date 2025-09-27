Brando Peričić Scores Brutal First-Round KO in Octagon Debut – UFC Perth Highlights

Brando Peričić made a statement in his Octagon debut at UFC Perth, scoring a highlight-reel knockout against Elisha Ellison.

After unloading a handful of leg kicks in the early going, Peričić uncorked a booming right hook that sent Ellison stumbling back toward the cage. Smelling blood in the water, Peričić swarmed it and looked to finish things early. Ellison desperately pulled guard as a means of stopping the onslaught. That proved to be a very bad idea.

Once on top, Peričić unloaded a series of ground and pound shots that eventually put Ellison’s lights out, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Brando Peričić def. Elisha Ellison via KO (ground and pound) at 1:55 of Round 1.

