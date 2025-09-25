Too Many Fights, Not Enough Fans — UFC Perth Puts Tickets on Clearance

If you’re in Perth this weekend, you can probably score yourself some UFC tickets on the cheap.

On September 27, the Ultimate Fighting Championship heads back to Australia with a Fight Night card headlined by an explosive light heavyweight clash between top 10 contenders Dominick Reyes and Carlos Ulberg.

Unfortunately, that’s where the excitement ends for most fans.

UFC Perth is a far cry from the promotion’s last event in the land down under, which featured the middleweight title clash between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya. All told, more than 14,000 people attended UFC 305 last year, but according to a report from 7 News Australia, Saturday’s show has only sold half of the available seats, prompting the UFC to slash ticket prices.

“The [Western Australian] government’s financial investment in cage fighting is in question tonight,” began 7 News Australia presenter Rick Ardon. “With poor ticket sales to a UFC event this weekend. UFC ‘Fight Night’ is being staged at RAC Arena, but the venue is only about half full, and tickets are now being discounted.” Reporter Geoff Parry continued, adding, “The response to UFC’s return visit to Perth this year has been disappointing, not the sellout of previous years” (h/t MMA Mania).

With 14 total fights, UFC Perth is going heavy on the quantity and light on the quality, featuring a slew of fighters unknown to even the most hardcore MMA fans. That, on top of losing the previously scheduled co-main event between Junior Tafa and Ibo Aslan, has seemingly inspired fans to save their hard-earned money and catch the fights from the comfort of their couch.

Check out the full lineup for Saturday’s return to RAC Arena below:

UFC Perth Main Card On ESPN+ (10 p.m. ET):

Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes (light heavyweight)

Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan (light heavyweight)

Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras (featherweight)

Jake Matthews vs. Neil Magny (welterweight)

Justin Tafa vs. Louie Sutherland (heavyweight)

Tom Nolan vs. Charlie Campbell (lightweight)

UFC Perth Prelims On ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET):