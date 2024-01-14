Video – Hulking Fitness Guru and MMA Trash-Talker Bradley Martyn Easily taken down by someone half his size

Fitness guru, actor, and podcast host Bradley Martyn talks a big game, particularly when speaking with some of mixed martial arts’ biggest names.

Martyn drew the ire of MMA fans last year when he began challenging UFC stars left and right, believing that his 6’3″ and 260-pound frame would be enough to fend off attacks from the sport’s most accomplished stars, including Demetrious Johnson, Nate Diaz, Alex Pereira, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera, and Sean O’Malley.

Martyn seemingly started to back down once ‘Mighty Mouse’ called him out for a grappling match. That and reigning UFC middleweight champ Sean Strickland threatening to kill him in a proposed street fight.

“Who the f*ck is Bradley Martyn? I don’t know this Bradley Martyn, but if you’re here right now and I can get away with it… I would take your f*cking life,” Strickland said in an interview with Nina Drama. “I would kill you. I would put my gun down and would f*cking take your f*cking life.”

Recently, Martyn attempted to put his skills, or lack thereof, on display against an individual half his size. In the clip, which you can see below, the Raw Talk host initiates a grappling exchange only to end up on the wrong side of a single-leg takedown. To his credit, Martyn is able to sprawl initially, but that prompts the other party to switch to a double leg that eventually puts Martyn on his butt.

Bradley Martyn got taken down by someone half his size 😳 pic.twitter.com/djQGImIl75 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) January 14, 2024

It’s not the first time Bradley Martyn has been handled by someone who weighs 100 pounds less than him. In September, a video clip went viral that showed the podcast host struggling to hold his own against 155-pound comedian and Joe Rogan Experience regular, Bryan Callen.