Brad Tavares Out Of Antonio Carlos Junior UFC Brasilia Fight Due To Torn ACL

Brad Tavares will unfortunately be back on the sidelines for a while.

It was recently announced that Tavares would meet Antonio Carlos Junior in a middleweight encounter at UFC Brasilia on March 14.

However, just a few days out from the announcement, Tavares has pulled out of the fight after suffering a torn ACL injury as per Combate. The UFC nor Tavares are yet to make any comment regarding the injury. It is also not known as of yet whether Carlos Junior will get a replacement opponent or also be pulled from the card.

However, it serves as a big blow for Tavares with ACL injuries usually keeping athletes out from six to 12 months. The Hawaiian only recently returned after a long layoff when he broke his foot in a unanimous decision defeat to Israel Adesanya back in the summer of 2018.

Tavares had an unsuccessful return, however, as he was knocked out by Edmen Shahbazyan in the first round of their UFC 244 encounter in November.

With this latest setback, Tavares will need to wait a while before he can hope to avenge just the second two-fight losing streak of his career.

Hopefully, he has a speedy recovery.

Who do you want to see step in and replace Tavares?