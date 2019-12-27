Johnny Walker Returns, Several More UFC Fights Announced

Spread the word!













Johnny Walker’s return headlines a number of UFC fights that were booked by the promotion recently.

Walker will meet fellow UFC light heavyweight Nikita Krylov at UFC Brasilia which takes place March 14. Both fighters are coming off losses with Walker losing a first-round TKO to Corey Anderson last month. Krylov, meanwhile, suffered a split decision loss to Glover Teixeira.

Other fights added to UFC Brasilia include a flyweight matchup between Jussier Formiga and Brandon Moreno — a bout which could determine the next challenger for the winner of the vacant flyweight title fight at UFC Norfolk. Paige VanZant meets Amanda Ribas in a women’s flyweight bout while Brad Tavares meets Antonio Carlos Junior in battle of middleweights as well.

In addition, Rani Yahya meets Enrique Barzola while Veronica Macedo returns to bantamweight when she meets Bea Malecki. Elizue Zaleski is also reported to be on the card as he will meet Alexey Kunchenko according to MMA Fighting sources. It is not known which fight will be the event’s headliner.

As for UFC Auckland which takes place February 23, Kai Kara-France will compete in his home country when he faces Tyson Nam in a flyweight contest. Kara-France recently suffered a unanimous decision defeat against Moreno at UFC 245.

A quick turnaround for @kaikarafrance! He faces Tyson Nam at #UFCAuckland 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/Q6E2598dab — UFC Aus/New Zealand (@UFC_AUSNZ) December 26, 2019

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, two more fights have also been added to the card including Callan Porter vs. Song Kenan and Jamie Mullarkey vs. Jalin Turner.

UFC Auckland will be headlined by a lightweight bout between Dan Hooker and Paul Felder.

What do you think of these fights?