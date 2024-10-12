Jun Yong Park Edges Brad Tavares in Entertaining Brawl – UFC Vegas 98 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Brad Tavares vs. Jun Yong Park - UFC Vegas 98 Highlights

Jun Yong Park got back into the win column at UFC Vegas 98 with a big decision victory over heavy-hitting veteran Brad Tavares.

30 seconds into the scrap, Tavares landed a straight right that put ‘The Iron Turtle’ on his back. Tavares moved in and quickly looked to lock in a rear-naked choke, but Park powered his way out and got back to his feet a minute later. The rest of the opening round was contested in the feet with both fighters swinging away.

Jun Yong Park

The second and third rounds saw both fighters slug it out, but takedowns late in the second and third rounds may have been the difference-maker on the scorecards.

READ MORE:  Watch: Aline Pereira Brutal Knockout Finish, Credits Brother Alex 'Poatan' Pereira for Iconic Left Hook at Karate Combat
Jun Yong Park

Official Result: Jun Yong Park def. Brad Tavares via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

After seeing his four-fight win streak snapped via a split decision against Andre Muniz in December, Park climbed back into the win column against Tavares. He has now won five of his last six and moved his UFC record to 8-3.

Jun Yong Park

Meanwhile, the veteran out of Hawaii dropped to 15-10 inside the Octagon. Tavares has now lost four of his last five, his only win during that run coming against former middleweight champion Chris Weidman at UFC 292.

Jun Yong Park

Check out highlights from Brad Tavares vs. Jun Yong Park at UFC Vegas 98:

READ MORE:  Dana White reveals Alex Pereira’s key role in signing Artem Vakhitov, admits 'Tremendous pressure' of DWCS

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts