Jun Yong Park Edges Brad Tavares in Entertaining Brawl – UFC Vegas 98 Highlights

Jun Yong Park got back into the win column at UFC Vegas 98 with a big decision victory over heavy-hitting veteran Brad Tavares.

30 seconds into the scrap, Tavares landed a straight right that put ‘The Iron Turtle’ on his back. Tavares moved in and quickly looked to lock in a rear-naked choke, but Park powered his way out and got back to his feet a minute later. The rest of the opening round was contested in the feet with both fighters swinging away.

The second and third rounds saw both fighters slug it out, but takedowns late in the second and third rounds may have been the difference-maker on the scorecards.

Official Result: Jun Yong Park def. Brad Tavares via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

After seeing his four-fight win streak snapped via a split decision against Andre Muniz in December, Park climbed back into the win column against Tavares. He has now won five of his last six and moved his UFC record to 8-3.

Meanwhile, the veteran out of Hawaii dropped to 15-10 inside the Octagon. Tavares has now lost four of his last five, his only win during that run coming against former middleweight champion Chris Weidman at UFC 292.

Check out highlights from Brad Tavares vs. Jun Yong Park at UFC Vegas 98:

Our co-main event goes the distance! #UFCVegas98



How did you score Brad Tavares vs Jun Yong Park? pic.twitter.com/FQcqcHAUtv — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 13, 2024