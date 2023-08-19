Making his first Octagon walk in over two years after suffering a ghastly leg fracture back in 2021, former undisputed middleweight champion, Chris Weidman turned in a valiant effort, albeit a losing return, in a comeback at UFC 292 against Brad Tavares — dropping a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) loss at the TD Garden.

Weidman, who had been sidelined since suffering a compound fracture of his right tibia and fibula back at UFC 261 in a rematch against Uriah Hall, made his first outing tonight inside the Octagon since that Jacksonville, Florida clash, taking on fellow perennial middleweight, Tavares.

And turning in a hesitant performance largely throughout the entirety of their three round clash, Baldwin native, Weidman was almost stopped with leg kicks in the second round, with Tavares heavily targeting the left standing limb of the former champion, resulting in a developing limp and noticeable grimace.

Receiving plaudits for his gusty performance against adversity, Weidman, a staple of Serra-Longo MMA in New York — suffering a relative comprehensive, unanimous decision loss to the above-mentioned, Tavares, dropping his second consecutive defeat.

Below, catch the highlights from Chris Weidman’s return at UFC 292