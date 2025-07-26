Boxing Great Claressa Shields Gets Cheeky Weigh-Ins – Cameraman Focuses on Booty

Detroit welcomes its favourite export back home tonight as Claressa Shields parades four belts into Little Caesars Arena for a ten-round appointment with New Zealand’s Lani “Smiling Assassin” Daniels. The Michigan crowd expects fireworks. Claressa Shields showed a little cheek at the weigh-ins, and the cameraman kept a keen focus on the booty.

Four sanctioning bodies have sent gold for inspection – WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO – and Shields guards the lot as the first fighter, male or female, to sweep three separate divisions. Victory keeps her unbeaten run at 17. Daniels’ incentive is simpler: rip every strap off the self-styled GWOAT and become the first Kiwi to rule the entire weight class in one go.

Style-wise, Shields operates in fifth gear from the opening bell, orthodox stance, fast three-piece combinations, vicious body hooks and the ring IQ of a two-time Olympic gold medallist. She leverages a one-inch reach edge and tends to dictate tempo while talking mid-exchange – crowd-pleasing and occasionally distracting. Daniels mirrors the stance but not the rhythm; her Muay Thai background shows in a staccato jab feint and awkward timing that aims to break Shields’ cadence. With only one knockout on her ledger she must smother, spoil and bank rounds, hoping the champion’s punch volume dips beyond 174 lb heavyweight pacing.

Their back stories could not diverge further. Shields, 30, overcame Flint poverty and family turbulence to top two Olympics and headline multiple arenas; she is now a budding promoter who comped 1,000 local kids for tonight’s “Follow Your Dreams” initiative. Daniels, seven years older, quit the sport in 2020, un-quit after lockdown, collected the IBF light-heavy belt and accepted this fight on foreign soil despite never boxing outside Oceania. Both women weighed inside cruiser numbers yesterday – Shields 174.6 lb, Daniels 170.4 lb – proof that heavyweight status in the women’s code remains more about sanctioning fees than scale tipping.

First bell is 10 p.m. ET after a card featuring ex-154-lb champ Tony Harrison’s middleweight experiment. DAZN has the worldwide feed; ticketmaster has only resale crumbs left. Bookmakers list Shields as a 1/30 favourite.