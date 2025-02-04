Boxer John Cooney in Critical Condition After Title Fight Injury

Northern Irish boxer John Cooney remains in intensive care following a serious brain injury sustained during his Celtic super-featherweight title defense against Nathan Howells on Saturday at the Ulster Hall in Belfast. The 28-year-old was stopped in the ninth round of the bout and received immediate medical attention in the ring before being transported to Royal Victoria Hospital.

John Cooney

John Cooney’s promoter, Mark Dunlop, confirmed that the fighter suffered an intracranial hemorrhage and underwent emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain. “John is currently in the intensive care unit and under the capable care of the ICU team,” Dunlop stated. Cooney’s family, including his fiancée Emmaleen and his parents Hughie and Tina, expressed gratitude for the support they have received and asked for continued prayers as John faces what they described as “his toughest battle.”

The Galway native had been defending his title for the first time after winning it with a first-round knockout against Liam Gaynor in November 2023. His career had been interrupted by a hand injury in 2024 but resumed with a victory over Tampela Maharusi last October. Cooney had also trained with former world title challenger Zelfa Barrett ahead of Saturday’s fight.

Nathan Howells, Cooney’s opponent, released a heartfelt statement expressing his concern and support for Cooney and his family. “I wish nothing but the very best for John and hope he comes home safe and sound,” Howells said, commending Cooney’s resilience during their fight.

The boxing community has rallied around John Cooney, with fans and fellow athletes offering messages of encouragement as he continues his recovery.