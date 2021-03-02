Professional wrestling and mixed martial arts are sports that have been continually linked ever since the UFC’s inception.

Brock Lesnar was the first cross-promotional star who broke PPV records for the UFC at the time.

Since then, CM Punk, Ronda Rousey, Jake Hager and many others have switched careers between the two sports.

Bobby Lashley is no different. The former Bellator and Strikeforce heavyweight amassed an impressive 15-2 record in MMA

The 44-year-old holds several high-profile wins over the likes of Jason Guida, Bob Sapp and James Thompson.

‘The Dominator’ has not fought in MMA since 2016, when he defeated Josh Appelt via rear naked choke submission. However, he has been considerably more active in the wrestling ring.

Lashley’s success culminated in a title match against The Miz. Lashley dominated his opponent, before swiftly submitting him. Thus another former MMA fighter lifts the WWE belt.

He will now likely face off against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlemania 37.

Do you think Bobby Lashley will ever return to MMA?