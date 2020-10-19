Jake Hager’s return to the Bellator cage is set.

As per MMA Junkie, the former WWE and current AEW star will feature at Bellator 250 which takes place October 29 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. His opponent will be fellow unbeaten heavyweight Brandon Calton with both fighters having a 2-0 professional record.

Hager, however, has one no contest to his name after his last outing in October last year where an accidental groin strike rendered opponent Anthony Garrett unable to continue. Prior to that, he had won his first two professional fights with arm-triangle choke submission wins over TJ Jones and JW Kiser.

MMA Junkie adds that Hager vs. Calton will be a preliminary bout.

Bellator 250 will be headlined by a super fight between Gegard Mousasi and welterweight champion Douglas Lima for the vacant middleweight title while other notable names like Sabah Homasi and Nick Newell will also be featuring.

Here are some of the fights taking place at Bellator 250:

Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima – Bellator middleweight title fight

Sabah Homasi vs. Bobby Voelker

Cody Law vs. Orlando Ortega

Johnny Eblen vs. Taylor Johnson

Nick Newell vs. Zach Zane

Brandon Carlton vs. Jake Hager

What do you think of Hager’s opponent? And the overall Bellator 250 card?