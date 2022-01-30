15-2 former professional mixed martial artist, Bobby Lashley spoke up his chances of defeating former undisputed UFC heavyweight championship holder, Brock Lensar recently ahead of last night’s professional wrestling event, Royal Rumble – and managed to prevail last night, scoring a pinfall win.

Bobby Lashley, who last competed in professional mixed martial arts back in October 2016, submitted Josh Appelt with a second round rear-naked choke at Bellator 162 – improving to 15-2 as a professional.



The victory came as Bobby Lashley’s fifth under the Scott Coker-led Bellator banner, and as of 2018, the renowned finisher remained under contract with the organization after his return to the WWE to pursue professional wrestling again.

Brock Lesnar successfully landed two defenses of his UFC heavyweight title between 2009 and 2010

For Lesnar, the former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion made his final mixed martial arts appearance in a short notice UFC 200 bout against Mark Hunt in an eventual official ‘No Contest’ after taking home a unanimous decision win.

Lesnar was subsequently issued a lengthy USADA suspension after testing positive for clomiphene during in-competition drug tests ahead of his brief UFC comeback and confirmed his retirement from the sport soon thereafter.

Earlier in the night, however. Lesnar, who eventually went on to win the men’s instalment of the Royal Rumble – suffered a pinfall loss against Bobby Lashley after interference from Roman Reigns and Lesnar’s manager, Paul Heyman in a WWE Championship match.

Before Lesnar’s rumble victory, another former UFC champion, former bantamweight titleholder, Ronda Rousey made her return to the Vince McMahon outfit – winning the women’s instalment of the rumble match.

Ending her professional career boasting a 12-2 professional record, Rousey, a former UFC and Strikeforce bantamweight champion suffered consecutive knockout losses to former bantamweight titleholders, Holly Holm, and Amanda Nunes in 2015, and 2016, respectively to end her career.

Rousey currently ties current flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko for most successful title defenses amongst women in the UFC with six successful knockbacks against Liz Carmouche, Miesha Tate, Sara McMann, Alexis Davis, Cat Zingano, and Bethe Correia.

