UFC commentator Joe Rogan left dumbfounded as Bo Nickal is dubbed the ‘Tim Tebow of the UFC’

Tim Tebow is a two-time BCS National Champion and the first underclassman in Florida Gators history to win the Heisman Trophy. Unfortunately, that’s where much of Tebow’s success ended.

Drafted in the first round by the Denver Broncos, Tebow’s NFL career started pretty hot with the college football phenom leading the Broncos to a 7–1 run in his first eight starts. He also led the franchise to its first division title and playoff victory in six years. However, Tebow quickly grew a reputation for struggling throughout a game only to lead his team to a dramatic come-from-behind victory.

Despite finding early success, Tebow was ultimately traded to the New York Jets, followed by the Patriots, Eagles, and Jaguars. Once cut during the preseason in Jacksonville, Tebow’s NFL career was effectively over.

As a result, being dubbed “the next Tim Tebow” in any sport comes with a negative connotation.

Brendan Schaub Compares Bo Nickal to Tim Tebow

During longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s UFC 297 fight companion on Saturday night, JRE regular Brendan Schaub made a confusing statement comparing Tim Tebow to highly-touted MMA prospect Bo Nickal that left Rogan at a complete loss for words.

“I think the UFC knows he’s gonna be champ,” Schaub, told a flabbergasted Rogan. “Let it clear up then we’re gonna release the hounds. He has it all. Check, check, check, check … checks all the boxes. He’s the Tim Tebow of f*cking UFC.”

Joe Rogan’s face at the end of the above clip says it all.

Schaub has previously claimed to be Tebow’s “very good friend,” insisting they “text and call each other all the time.” Clearly, the former UFC heavyweight isn’t familiar with his friend’s brief and unremarkable football career.

Thus far, Nickal is 5-0 in his mixed martial arts career, all of them coming by way of first-round finishes. He’s scheduled to make his third Octagon appearance at the promotion’s next big landmark event, UFC 300, on April 13. The three-time NCAA Division I National Champion will face his toughest test yet in Cody Brundage.