Bo Nickal Shines In His Contender Series Debut, Submitting Zachary Borrego In The First Round – DWCS Week 3 Highlights

Bo Nickal secured a win on “Dana White’s Contender Series”, in just his second professional MMA fight in his career.

Nickal is the most decorated collegiate wrestler to ever appear on “DWCS”. The 26 year old opened up with a quick takedown, and ended up throwing up a few submissions quickly. He was able to control Zachary Borrego’s back and get a hook in as well, which led to Nickal being able to lock in a strong rear naked choke. He didn’t quite have it under the neck, but the pressure and strength of Nickal’s squeeze caused Borrego too tap, just a bit over a minute into the fight.

Nickal has dominated in both professional fights he has had, as the sky is the limit for him. Nickal received another chance to fight in “Dana White‘s Contender Series”, with the promise of a contract if he wins again.

Bo Nickal def. Zachary Borrego via submission (Rear Naked Choke)

Catch the highlights of the Bout below

