Bo Nickal books fighting return at UFC 300, ex-Champion Aljamain Sterling set for featherweight debut

Unbeaten middleweight prospect, Bo Nickal is set for his return to the Octagon next year – booking an April return against Cody Brundage at UFC 300 as part of what promises to be a monumental card – which overnight received the addition of two former promotional champions to boot.

Nickal, a two-time feature on Dana White’s Contender Series, most recently featured at UFC 290 back in July, landing a stunning first round knockout win over short-notice replacement, Val Woodburn in his sophomore Octagon walk.

Bo Nickal set for high-profile run out on UFC 300 card

In his first UFC start back in March, the 27-year-old amateur wrestling phenom submitted Jamie Pickett with a first round arm-triangle choke submission, earning him a Performance of the Night bonus to boot.

And as per UFC CEO, Dana White, Bo Nickal will take on Cody Brundage at UFC 300 in April of next year – as the card begins to take certain shape.

Booked for a featherweight division debut on the pay-per-view card, former undisputed bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling makes his long-anticipated debut at 145 pounds – taking on perennial contender, fellow East Coast feature, Calvin Kattar.

Sterling has been sidelined since he suffered a second round knockout loss to Sean O’Malley in the pair’s championship showdown at UFC 292 back in August of Boston, while the above-mentioned Kattar has yet to feature since suffered a brutal knee injury in a TKO loss to British contender, Arnold Allen.

Also slated for the UFC 300 card is recent headliner, former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka, who takes on Austrian contender, Aleksandar Rakic in a high-stakes divisional pairing.

Prochazka most recently headlined UFC 295 last month, succumbing to second round strikes against Alex Pereira in the pair’s vacant title fight, while another ghastly knee injury has sidelined Rakic since he suffered said setback against former champion, Jan Blachowicz at the UFC Apex facility last year.

Can Bo Nickal retain his unbeaten record at UFC 300 next year?