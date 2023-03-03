Bo Nickal confident in first-round finish at UFC 285: “I wanna go out there, dominate, smash this guy.”

The US-born collegiate wresting standout Bo Nickal will be making his UFC debut at UFC 285 against ‘The Night Wolf’ Jamie Pickett.

Bo Nickal carved out a very impressive NCAA Div. I wrestling career having won three national titles. During his US Olympic team trial, Nickal would lose to David Taylor who is an Olympic Gold Medalist. Nickal turned his focus to MMA and has since put together of 3-0 featuring two bouts on Dana White‘s Contender Series.

Nickal is confident heading into his UFC 285 clash against 13-8 Jamie Pickett.

Bo Nickal seeking first-round stoppage at UFC 285

Speaking in an interview with former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier, Nickal explained his point of view coming into this match. He said:

“First-round finish, for sure… It’s hard to predict [between a knockout or submission] with fighting. I think that more than likely I’ll probably submit him, but you land a big shot and it’s over. I definetely have knockout power, so I think he’s gonna be really worried about the wrestling, which opens up the striking as you know. I think more than likely a submission, but you never know, I might put him out.”

It will be his first match in the UFC. Here’s how Bo Nickal is handling the pressure. He explained:

“As far as the pressure, I definitely do feel that. People expect me to go out there and finish this guy. I’m a big favorite, but I would say that really aligns with how I feel internally too. It’s not like out of alignment. I feel very aligned in that my expectation is a first-round finish. I wanna go out there, dominate, smash this guy, and so, it’s not any different than what anyone else thinks. I feel more pressure from myself than I do from anyone else.” [Transcript courtesy of Middle Easy]

