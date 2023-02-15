Bo Nickal predicts a finish over Jamie Pickett at UFC 285

UFC middleweight Bo Nickal is confident his fight at UFC 285 won’t last three rounds.

The Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) alumnus is scheduled to fight Jamie Pickett on March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It will be Nickal’s UFC debut.

During an interview on The MMA Hour, Nickal gave his prediction for his upcoming scrap. He’s not overlooking Pickett but he is confident that he will finish him in under 15 minutes.

“I watch a ton of film and I feel like I’m fully prepared for anything that he has ready for me. With that being said, I’m very confident. I know what I’m going to do out there. I expect to finish him in the first round and if that doesn’t happen, finish him in the second and if that doesn’t happen, I’ll finish him in the third but he’s not making it 15 full minutes. I’m confident in that.”

Bo Nickal Wants to Stay Active in 2023

The 27-year-old is not thinking past UFC 285 but he’d be interested in a return to the octagon in the summer if all goes well in March.

“I would say [I want] three fights. I want to take care of this one first then make sure that I put on a spectacular performance and really make the most of my arrival into the organization and then we’ll go from there. If I can fight again in the summer, that would be great…You just got to focus on what’s right in front of your face and then once you get that done then reassess.”

Nickal is a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion at Penn State. He won the Dan Hodge Trophy, which is regarded as the Heisman of the wrestling world. He won two fights on DWCS by first-rounds submission. He earned a UFC contract and is now looking to make an impact in the company.