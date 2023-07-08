Turning in his second consecutive first round win under the banner of the UFC, uber-prospect, Bo Nickal improves to 5-0 as a professional, landing a stunning 38-second TKO win over promotional newcomer, Val Woodburn in their main card opener at UFC 290 in their short-notice pairing.

Nickal, 27, who transition to the Octagon following a pair of submission wins on Dana White’s Contender Series — landed in the Octagon back in March of this year at UFC 285, defeating Jamie Pickett with a first round arm-triangle choke in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Initially slated to draw Tresean Gore in tonight’s main card opener, Nickal eventually drew short-notice replacement, Woodburn, and made lightwork of the promotional newcomer.

Landing with a stunning counter shot, Nickal moved to 5-0 as a professional, again wobbling Woodburn before eventually sending him to the canvas and forcing a stoppage with a slew of opening round ground strikes for a TKO victory.

Below, catch the highlights from Bo Nickal’s UFC 290 win over Val Woodburn