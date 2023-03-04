Bo Nickal dispatches Jamie Pickett via arm triangle choke in first round – UFC 285 Highlights

Three-time NCAA Division I national champion Bo Nickal made his highly anticipated UFC debut on Saturday. Opening the UFC 285 main card, Nickal squared off with Jamie Pickett inside T-Mobile Arena. After scoring three straight victories, including back-to-back wins on Dana White’s Contender Series, Nickal stepped into the Octagon as one of the biggest favorites in UFC history. Listed as a -1500 favorite throughout the week, the odds began to widen further as fight night approached with some sportsbooks listing Nickal at -2000.

Bo Nickal came out guns blazing in the opening seconds of his bout on Saturday night and delivered the performance that fans were expecting. It only took 60 seconds for Nickal to get Pickett on the canvas. Initially fishing for a rear-naked choke, Pickett was able to turn his body but gave Nickal an opening to lock in a triangle choke. To Pickett’s credit, he fought for as long as he possibly could, but the squeeze of Nickal was simply too much to overcome.

Official Result: Bo Nickal def. Jamie Pickett via submission (arm triangle choke) at 2:54 of Round 1

Check Out Highlights from Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett at UFC 285 Below:

BO NICKAL WALK OUT WITH HIS PENN STATE SIGNATURE SONG >>> #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/gMeTd44fFq — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 5, 2023

Bo Nickal with the first round submission win in his UFC debut pic.twitter.com/y9kVjGuRSf — Mismatch (@MismatchSports) March 5, 2023

Bo Nickal celebrates as David Goggins walks past #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/hTiUP27bqK — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) March 5, 2023