Bo Nickal: Former UFC Champ Says MMA Fan Backlash Against Bo is Preposterous ‘People are coming after him’

UFC legend Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on some of the criticism being thrown at Bo Nickal following his recent defeat at UFC Kansas City.

Last Saturday night, Bo Nickal fell short in his attempt to defeat Reinier de Ridder in a fight that saw him get overwhelmed by the dominant Dutchman. It showed that he still has a lot of developing to do if he wants to become a world champion in the UFC, despite some believing that he was already ready for the big time.

As you can imagine, given how confident Bo Nickal is in his own abilities, there’s been a fair amount of backlash to this result. Some have suggested that he’s ‘done’ at the elite level, whereas others feel as if the smart decision would be for the UFC to cut him.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Michael Bisping weighed in on Bo Nickal’s misfortunes.

Michael Bisping tells Bo Nickal to ignore the noise

“When you put yourself out there and you say you’re going to do this, that, and the other… you’re allowed a little bit of backlash, but holy [__], people are coming after him so hard. I just don’t get it.”

“You just got to ignore it. Embrace the good energy, block the bad. It’s a joke, but it’s true.”

For Bo Nickal, he needs to focus on blocking out the noise. Sure, he’s going to have to eat a lot of humble pie, but this should make him stronger in the long run.

He’s clearly hungry to prove himself in mixed martial arts and some of the very best to ever do it have suffered big losses at a similar point in their career. It’s all about how you respond – and we’re really intrigued to see how it plays out.