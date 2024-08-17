Jan Blachowicz claims Alex Pereira gets ‘Special protection’ after UFC 307 booking with Khalil Rountree

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz has alluded to apparent “special” treatment from the promotion toward incumbent gold holder, Alex Pereira – in response to his matching against surging knockout artist, Khalil Rountree at UFC 305 at the beginning of October.

Pereira, the current undisputed light heavyweight champion and former middleweight titleholder, is slated to headline UFC 307 later this year in the promotion’s return to Salt Lake City, Utah – taking on surging contender, Rountree in his third defense of the 205lbs crown.

Receiving a slew of negative comments as a result, former titleholder, Jamahal Hill – who has been vocal in his pursuit of a rematch with Pereira, claimed his booking against Rountree was “bad” for mixed martial arts.

“Can’t believe what I just saw announced!!!” Jamahal Hill posted on his X account. “So a guy pulls out of a contender fight because of (sic) failed drug test for a banned substances (sic) and gets rewarded with a title shot?!! This is terrible for the sport and makes the rankings completely pointless!!!”

Jan Blachowicz unhappy with Alex Pereira’s next booking at UFC 307

Echoing those claims, Polish veteran, Blachowicz – who has yet to receive his own matchup as he recovers from shoulder surgery, claimed the Brazilian was receiving “special protection” from the UFC.

“With all due respect to Khalil but there are at least two higher ranked contenders who are ready to fight Poatan,” Jan Blachowicz said of Alex Pereira on his official X account. “He doesn’t need special protection.”

In his most recent win, Pereira managed to defend his light heavyweight crown for the second time back in June, landing a dominant second round high-kick knockout win over Jiri Prochazka with a blistering finish in a short-notice main event fight at UFC 303 during International Fight Week.